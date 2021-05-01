CatsIllustrated - Vols clinch series over Cats

Tennessee turned its hard-fought rubber match against Kentucky into another lopsided victory on Saturday in Knoxville.

Jake Rucker hit a grand slam to highlight the Volunteers' seven-run outburst in the sixth inning that blew open a close game paved the way to an 11-2 win for No. 4 Tennessee.

The Vols (34-11, 14-7) took two out of three games to claim the series.

Kentucky (26-15, 10-11 SEC) was held to just four hits by UT duo Blade Tidwell and Redmond Walsh. Tidwell (5-2) started and worked the first 5.1 innings, allowing just one earned run. Walsh closed it out with 3.2 hitless innings of relief to pick up his fifth save of the season.

In addition to Rucker's big blast, the Vols also got a 4-for-5 game from Jordan Beck and a 3-for-4 effort from Liam Spence as part of a 15-hit day for the team.

The lone highlight for the Cats was Coltyn Kessler's 100th career hit to go along with an RBI on a sac-fly for the senior catcher who entered the game leading the SEC in batting average.

UK now enters the final stretch of the regular season, which begins next Thursday against Florida at Kentucky Proud Park. The Cats will face three top-15 teams over the next three weekends as they battle to add to their NCAA resume.