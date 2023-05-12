Tennessee put its power bats on display Friday in the opening game of its weekend series against Kentucky, hitting five home runs in a 10-6 win over the Wildcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

The No. 23 Volunteers entered the clash between ranked clubs tied for third in the country with 103 home runs on the season, a whopping 70 more than the Wildcats had recorded.

Griffin Merritt, a transfer from the University of Cincinnati who chose UT over UK, hit two of the five long balls on this night. Hunter Ensley, Jared Dickey, and Christian Moore also went deep for Tennessee (34-16, 13-12 SEC).

Three of the home runs came against UK starter Travis Smith, who entered the game having surrendered only two this season. A seven-run third inning chased Smith (4-2) from the game early and gave the Vols enough cushion to survive some late damage from the Cats.

No. 17 Kentucky (34-14, 14-11 SEC) belted two home runs of its own, one each from Devin Burkes and Jackson Gray, but the Cats managed only eight hits on the night against six Tennessee pitchers.

Andrew Lindsey (1-2) picked up his first win of the season as the Vols' starter, working 6.2 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks. He struck out four.

The series resumes on Saturday at Noon ET.



