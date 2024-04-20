LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After losing the series opener on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park, Tennessee wasted no time getting back into the three-game SEC set.

Christian Moore and Blake Burke led off Saturday's game with back-to-back home runs, and the No. 4 Volunteers exploded for five runs before the Wildcats could record an out en route to a 9-4 in to even the series with No. 3 Kentucky.

Tennessee (32-7, 11-6 SEC) chased UK starter Dominic Niman from the game without retiring a batter. The grad senior left-hander entered the matchup having allowed only two home runs in 53 innings on the mound this season but saw that matched on his first five pitches.

A Kentucky error and three consecutive doubles by the Volunteers' Kavares Tears, Dylan Dreiling, and Dean Curley made it a 5-0 lead before the new KPP record crowd of 7,304 could get settled into the seats. It was a lead UT would never surrender.

The Cats (32-6, 15-2 SEC) saw their league winning streak end at 11 games. It was also UK's first loss in 11 games against ranked opponents this season.

"That's how we've been on a long streak," UK head coach Nick Mingione said. "Win or lose, you move on."

Dreiling led the Vols with a pair of home runs and a double on a three-hit day. Tears also had one of the visitors' five long balls, all solo shots, among UT's 14 hits.

Kentucky got a leadoff homer of its own from Ryan Waldschmidt in the bottom of the first and had several chances to get back into the game but could not come up with the key hits.

The Cats went scoreless in both the second and seventh innings after putting their first two runners on base. They also grounded into an inning-ending double play in the fifth with two men on base.

"We had our chances. We had multiple chances to get that to a one-run game or a two-run game, but we didn't get the big hit we had been getting," Mingione said.

Junior right-hander Drew Beam started for Tennessee. The Vols' ace allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings on the mound. He struck out four.

Aaron Combs (1-1) followed Beam with 4.2 innings of scoreless relief out of the UT bullpen. The right-hander scattered three hits, walked none, and struck out four.

Niman (7-3) took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits before being lifted with no outs in the first.

"That guy has been a warrior for us, week in and week out," Mingione said of Niman. "There's times when you're not going to have your best stuff, and give (Tennessee) a lot of credit. They put some good swings on balls. They hit some balls hard. That happens."

The series concludes with the rubber match on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.