Three-star Bowling Green, Ky., safety Vito Tisdale committed to Kentucky during the All-American Bowl, formerly known as the Army All-American Bowl, on national television Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound defensive back is ranked the No. 18 player in Kentucky according to Rivals.com.

Tisdale had narrowed his list of choices to Kentucky, Alabama, and LSU, with the latter two schools having offered him earlier in the recruiting process.

At one point Tisdale was ranked the No. 1 player in Kentucky and a Rivals100 prospect nationally but he saw his ranking decline on Rivals.com over the course of the recruiting process.

Nonetheless, he was an All-American playing in one of the most prestigious all-star games for high school recruits, and he represents another recruiting victory for Vince Marrow, who has seen his share of UK's Commonwealth recruiting workload increase dramatically over the last two recruiting cycles.

Tisdale joins cornerback Andru Phillips, cornerback Carrington Valentine, safety Rickey Hyatt, and versatile defensive back Joel Williams as UK's fifth commitment in the secondary in this class.