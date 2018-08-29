Visitor lists are fluid and subject to change right up until gameday, but Cats Illustrated is still gathering information on which prospects are likely to attend Kentucky's season opener against Central Michigan. Here's what we know - and this is likely to be updated.

Isaiah Gibson confirmed to Cats Illustrated this week that he is likely to take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend. Springfield (Ohio) does have a Friday night game against Fairfield at 7 p.m. ET, so if Gibson goes through with the visit it's likely it would take place sometime after that game. That means it could begin very late Friday or even the next morning. Kentucky already has a commitment from Toledo (Ohio) Whitmer defensive tackle Cavon Butler, but sources say Gibson would play a different position if he ultimately picks Kentucky. Gibson announces his college decision on September 19th barring a change of plans. The three-star defensive lineman has already taken official visits to Wisconsin, Minnesota and Purdue.

Beau Allen has been a frequent visitor at Kentucky games and recruiting events in the past, including during UK's camp season back in June. He also visited a number of other schools during the summer. He told Cats Illustrated this week that he will be at the Kentucky-Central Michigan game. However, he will not be an unofficial visitor on behalf of the football program. That means he won't be toured or sit in a recruiting section. Rather, he will watch the game from normal fan seating.

Walker Parks is one of the state's top 2020 prospects and he has also been a regular visitor at Kentucky. He's a UK legacy, having a father (John Parks) who played for the Wildcats. Clemson and Notre Dame are among Parks' other options. Parks' father confirmed that his son will be at Kentucky's opener.

John Young, also a Kentucky legacy, is near the top of the Cats' 2020 wish list not only because of his talent but also the perceived likelihood that he might end up with the program. He confirmed to Cats Illustrated he will be unofficially visiting UK this weekend.