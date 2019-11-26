News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 15:45:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Visiting defensive back liked the look of UK's secondary

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Bolingbrook, Ill., safety Justin Walters is one of the Midwest's top Class of 2021 defensive backs so Kentucky's offer, which went out this week, shouldn't come as a big surprise.It follows Walters...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}