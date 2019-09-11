Visit Preview: UK-UF
Kentucky will be hosting a huge amount of prospects from all classes at the high school level this weekend when Florida travels to Lexington.Here's a rundown of where things stand with the top 2020...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news