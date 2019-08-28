News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 13:32:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Visit Preview: Rickey Hyatt Jr.

Eaufe6j7h7xy7ufooakx
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cats Illustrated previews Kentucky's official visits as a spot check on where things stand, where things could be headed, and why each highlighted recruit is important.Today we turn our focus to We...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}