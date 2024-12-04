Advertisement
Published Dec 4, 2024
VIDEO: UK Recruiting Coordinator Vince Marrow Talks 2025 Signees
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow spoke to the media on Wednesday at Kroger Field to discuss the Wildcats' 2025 class on National Signing Day.

