VIDEO: UK QB Target Cutter Boley Talks Season Opener

RICHMOND, Ky. — Lexington Christian Academy junior quarterback Cutter Boley, who has received early recruiting attention from programs like Alabama and Kentucky, spoke with the media after his season opener on Friday night at MadIson Central. Boley’s Eagles lost 38-34 on a late TD for the Indians, but the star quarterback rallied his team from an 11-point deficit on a night when he completed 17 of 25 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a TD.