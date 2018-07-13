Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-13 07:39:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

VIDEO: UK commit DJ Jeffries was unstoppable on Peach Jam's first night

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

There seems to be a consensus among those who watched the first day of Peach Jam's annual event.

There was plenty of top talent on display, and lots of intriguing matchups. But one of the storylines was the performance turned in by 2019 Kentucky commitment DJ Jeffries.

Cats Illustrated's David Sisk told Cats Illustrated subscribers, at the House of Blue, that Wednesday's performance by Jeffries was the best he had ever seen from the prospect.

In these highlights courtesy of Rivals.com's Krysten Peek, take a look for yourself at how Jeffries excelled.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}