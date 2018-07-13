There seems to be a consensus among those who watched the first day of Peach Jam's annual event.

There was plenty of top talent on display, and lots of intriguing matchups. But one of the storylines was the performance turned in by 2019 Kentucky commitment DJ Jeffries.

Cats Illustrated's David Sisk told Cats Illustrated subscribers, at the House of Blue, that Wednesday's performance by Jeffries was the best he had ever seen from the prospect.

In these highlights courtesy of Rivals.com's Krysten Peek, take a look for yourself at how Jeffries excelled.