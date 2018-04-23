Gio Paez is a three-star defensive tackle who hails from California but resides in Charlotte, North Carolina. He's no stranger to relocation and it appears he has his eyes set on the Blue Grass state with his commitment looming.

The 6-foot-3, 285 three-technique defensive tackle holds offers from two SEC schools in Texas A&M and Kentucky. In the ACC he holds an offer from in-state nemesis Louisville. The only in-state school to extend an offer so far is UNC-Charlotte but he's had a lot of contact with NC State.

With the curious lack of in-state attention and his failure to mention Texas A&M, Paez may be calling the Bluegrass state home soon, the question is what color uniform will he be wearing on Saturdays?