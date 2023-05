Reed Sheppard is that rare local and hyped scholarship basketball signee for John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats, and fans all over the Bluegrass are excited to see the UK legacy wearing blue and white next season.

Here's a scouting video showing what Sheppard did for the Midwest Basketball Club against the NYC Jayhawks in a game last month.

In the game Sheppard scored 22 points (5-10 FG) with four rebounds and five assists in a 64-62 loss.