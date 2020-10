One of three transfers on the Kentucky roster for 2020-21, Jacob Toppin joined the media via Zoom video conference on Friday to discuss his move from Rhode Island and what it's been like in the early stages of his career with the Wildcats. Toppin is a 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman at Rhode Island. He is the younger brother of 2019-20 national player of the year Obi Toppin of Dayton.