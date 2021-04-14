CatsIllustrated - Video: Oscar Tshiebwe Q&A

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 17:14:58 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
Video: Oscar Tshiebwe Q&A
Justin Rowland •
CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.
Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe met with Kentucky media this week. Here's what he had to say.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}