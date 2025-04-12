Advertisement
Published Apr 12, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats Talk Spring Showcase
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky wide receiver Ja'mori Maclin and safety Ty Bryant spoke to the media on Saturday after the Wildcats wrapped up spring practice with the Spring Showcase at Kroger Field.

Advertisement