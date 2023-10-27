Kentucky Wildcats Rob Dillingham, Jordan Burks, and Antonio Reeves talk to the media after their 92-69 exhibition win over Georgetown College on Friday night at Rupp Arena. It was the first of two tune-up games for the Cats before they open the regular season.

#23, Jordan Burks, F

On the difference between the first half and the second half mentally and what Coach Calipari said in the half…

“We weren’t playing hard enough, so he snapped and we all tightened up. You see what happened when we came back in the second half, everybody balled. When you buy in, that’s what’s going to happen. You’re going to win, everybody’s going to eat. That’s all you have to do, is play hard.”





On Coach Calipari saying great things about Burks in the press conference …

“Do whatever I have to do so we win at the end, dive on the floor, steals, all the little stuff that we all do. We all do it, that’s where I’m going to fit in. You have to get in where you fit in, that’s what I’m going to be able to show, that I’m a dog. So, I just have to keep doing that.”





On it being the first game for a lot of the players and if he has any nerves …

“No, I embrace it actually. I was pumped and excited being out there. This is what we live for and what we’re trying to do for the rest of our lives, so we can’t be nervous. This is where you perform at and its show time.”





#0, Rob Dillingham, G

On how he felt like the team did in their first exhibition …

“I feel like we did alright, overall. We could’ve rebounded way better —gave up second chance points. We just weren’t fighting hard in the first half — I feel like in the second half we did a little bit better, but to win games, we’re gonna have to do way better.”





On if the halftime score surprised him and if Coach Calipari said anything about it …

“No, it’s basketball, you never know how it’s gonna go. They played good in the first half. They’re all older players, and it’s our first time out here, so I really wasn’t surprised. I just knew we were gonna have a better show in the second [half].”





On the difference in the second half versus the first …

“Really just intensity — rebounding the ball. Adou [Thiero] came out stealing the ball and getting rebounds. When he rebounds and steals the ball then we all play good. It’s based on really what Adou does, so when Adou chooses to play, we all win because Adou is a real big game changer.”





On if Adou is a glue guy …

“He’s everything. He can shoot the 3 — he’s gotten way better at shooting the 3 – rebounds, blocked shots. You know, we’re small right now. So, we need him, a little bit, to rebound and stuff. When he’s not in there, it’s harder for us [the guards] because we try to rebound, but it's a little hard for us to rebound so he’s really everything.”





#12, Antonio Reeves, G

On his thoughts on the team …

“I like where this team is at right now. They play hard, they’re paying attention to what we’re doing on the scouting reports and where we’re headed is just getting better defensively. I feel we struggled some on the defensive end, we can definitely get better at.”





On the difference from first half to second half …

“Just coming out, you know coach talking about how hard they were fighting in the beginning of the first half, so he just wanted us to keep competing and keep our heads up as much as possible and just stay as a team.”





On the freshmen calming down in the first half …

“Yeah, you know, just discussing relax, try to execute as much as possible. You know, I told a couple of them just relax out there it’s going to be okay. So, I saw a couple of them rush some shots and just try to play a little bit, I wouldn’t say selfish, but me basketball, but you know we definitely corrected it as we went in the huddles and when we got into the locker room.”



