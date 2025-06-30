Advertisement
Published Jun 30, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats Summer Q&A Series - Jaland Lowe
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not available

Kentucky's new point guard, Jaland Lowe, met with the media on Monday to discuss his decision to join Mark Pope's squad and what he's seen from the Wildcats in early workouts.

Advertisement