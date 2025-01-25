VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats HC Mark Pope - Vanderbilt Postgame

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressed the media after the No. 9 Wildcats were upset by unranked Vanderbilt 74-69 on Saturday afternoon in Nashville.
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressed the media after the No. 9 Wildcats were upset by unranked Vanderbilt 74-69 on Saturday afternoon in Nashville.
This week marks the final edition of rankings for the 2025 high school signing class.Most of those players signed
Cats Illustrated's series of deep dives into new Kentucky players has made it through all of the incoming transfers on
Kentucky has extended a number of new offers over the last couple of days alone.With coaches out on the road and the
So far our offseason series of deeper dives into the backgrounds of former Wildcats has focused on the players at more
This week marks the final edition of rankings for the 2025 high school signing class.Most of those players signed
Cats Illustrated's series of deep dives into new Kentucky players has made it through all of the incoming transfers on