Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-27 21:03:20 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Kentucky's last second touchdown and celebration

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cats Illustrated's view on Saturday night.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}