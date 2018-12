Kentucky head coach John Calipari met with the media on Thursday to discuss the Wildcats’ matchup with North Carolina on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago.

The No. 9 Tar Heels (8-2) will challenge the Cats with one of the highest-scoring offensive attacks in the country, averaging 94.3 points per game. UNC is coming off an impressive 103-90 win over Gonzaga.