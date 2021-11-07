VIDEO: Kentucky Players - Tennessee Postgame

Kentucky's players talk about their 45-42 loss to Tennessee on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

#94, Abule Adabi-Fitzgerald, DL

On how the tempo affected them…

“Not very much, we prepared for it all week, so it wasn’t much of a problem for us. We just have to play better as a team, we have to come together more, play harder and better and learn from our mistakes.”





On the rivalry between Tennessee and Kentucky…

“We came into this game with the mindset that we were going to win, we didn’t obviously win it but it hurts. We are going to learn from it and we are going to keep working and keep moving on.”





On what the environment was like on the sidelines…

“No, we stayed motivated, we had faith. We just kept that same mindset. We were going to win the game and come out with a victory.”





On what he believes it means to play harder…

“As in just keep playing harder and getting better. In other words, watch more film, do everything we can to win the next game. Go in and just have faith, and the only way we are going to have faith is keeping our mindset up and keep getting better. There's nothing else to it.”





#7, Will Levis, QB

On what his motivation was coming into this game after the Mississippi State game...

“When you have a game like I did last week it's definitely motivation. I'm just trying to take it to the next level. I think I have a good work ethic, but regardless how good your work ethic is, you can always be better.”





On what the official said to him about his face mask being pulled...

“I thought my facemask was pulled. The ref didn’t say anything. Sometimes things don't go your way. I was upset in the moment, but hey, you’ve got to get into the next play.”





On what his first Kentucky-Tennessee rivalry game experience was like...

“I didn’t know how big the rivalry was until I got here. It's pretty epic. I’ve only been here since May, and I really don't like them. It’s fun to be a part of a rivalry like that. They got us this year, but I'm looking forward to going down there next year and getting them back.”





#1, Wan’Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver

On what was going right for the offense…

“We were just able to start clicking. We able to throw the ball pretty well, much better than our recent games and things like that. We were out there clicking and executing for the most part but we just need to be better.”





On the feeling of the offense playing well often but not score enough to win…

“I mean, we could have done a little bit more. That’s what it is. Just going back to watching film and to be able to see the little things we could have done here and there that could have put us over that edge so whether that be on offense for us or even on defense can say the same thing about them too.”





On the drive right before half and not being able to score…

“Just got to execute. I mean, that’s really what it is. I know right before that half I had two big ones and I put those on myself. Those are routine for me but at the end of the day, I got to make those. That way if they didn’t get those three points at the end of the half, you see what the score would have ended up being.”





#5, DeAndre Square, LB

On ranking this loss...

“I don’t really rank them. They are all tough to me. I don’t like losing so when we lose, I have the same mindset. I am just ready to get back to work on Sunday and Monday.”





On miscommunication and errors...

“They run tempo. So of course, we are going to have some type of miscommunication issues. It's tough when the help is towards the loss but we are going to get back on the same page and be better.”