 CatsIllustrated - VIDEO: Kentucky OL Landon Young - Vanderbilt Postgame
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 16:30:16 -0600') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Kentucky OL Landon Young - Vanderbilt Postgame

Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Kentucky senior offensive lineman Landon Young, who had a relationship with UK offensive line coach John Schlarman dating back to his freshman year at Lafayette High School in Lexington, talks about playing Saturday's game with a heavy heart after his coach passed away Thursday morning following a two-year battle with cancer. Young and the rest of the Wildcats' offensive line played a key role in a 38-35 win over Vanderbilt, helping produce 458 yards of total offense.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}