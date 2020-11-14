CatsIllustrated - VIDEO: Kentucky OL Landon Young - Vanderbilt Postgame

Kentucky senior offensive lineman Landon Young, who had a relationship with UK offensive line coach John Schlarman dating back to his freshman year at Lafayette High School in Lexington, talks about playing Saturday's game with a heavy heart after his coach passed away Thursday morning following a two-year battle with cancer. Young and the rest of the Wildcats' offensive line played a key role in a 38-35 win over Vanderbilt, helping produce 458 yards of total offense.