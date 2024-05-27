VIDEO: Kentucky HC Nick Mingione Talks NCAA Draw
Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione met with the media on Monday to discuss the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament draw. The SEC co-champs earned the No. 2 overall seed for the tourney and will play host to Western Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana State in the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park beginning Friday.
*****
2024 NCAA Baseball Lexington Regional
Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, Ky. (All Times Eastern)
Friday, May 31
Game 1 – Western Michigan vs. Kentucky – Noon – SEC Network
Game 2 – Illinois vs. Indiana State – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
Saturday, June 1
Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – Noon – TV: TBD
Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 6 p.m. – TV: TBD
Sunday, June 2
Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – Noon – TV: TBD
Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 6 p.m. – TV: TBD
Monday, June 3 (If Necessary)
Game 7 – same teams as in Game 6 – TBD – TV: TBD