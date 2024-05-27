Advertisement
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Nick Mingione Talks NCAA Draw

Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione met with the media on Monday to discuss the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament draw. The SEC co-champs earned the No. 2 overall seed for the tourney and will play host to Western Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana State in the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park beginning Friday.

*****

2024 NCAA Baseball Lexington Regional

Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, Ky. (All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 31

Game 1 – Western Michigan vs. Kentucky – Noon – SEC Network

Game 2 – Illinois vs. Indiana State – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – Noon – TV: TBD

Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 6 p.m. – TV: TBD

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – Noon – TV: TBD

Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 6 p.m. – TV: TBD

Monday, June 3 (If Necessary)

Game 7 – same teams as in Game 6 – TBD – TV: TBD

