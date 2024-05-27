Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione met with the media on Monday to discuss the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament draw. The SEC co-champs earned the No. 2 overall seed for the tourney and will play host to Western Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana State in the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park beginning Friday.

*****

2024 NCAA Baseball Lexington Regional

Kentucky Proud Park – Lexington, Ky. (All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 31

Game 1 – Western Michigan vs. Kentucky – Noon – SEC Network

Game 2 – Illinois vs. Indiana State – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – Noon – TV: TBD

Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 6 p.m. – TV: TBD

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – Noon – TV: TBD

Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 6 p.m. – TV: TBD

Monday, June 3 (If Necessary)

Game 7 – same teams as in Game 6 – TBD – TV: TBD