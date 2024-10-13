Advertisement

in other news

What UK fans should know about CFB's Week 7

What UK fans should know about CFB's Week 7

Believe it or not the college football regular season is almost halfway over. By the time this weekend's games are over

 • Justin Rowland
Acaden Lewis and Anthony Thompson Headed to Big Blue Madness

Acaden Lewis and Anthony Thompson Headed to Big Blue Madness

Acaden Lewis and Anthony Thompson will headline the list of recruits at Big Blue Madness Friday evening.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Dyllon Williams decommits from Missouri

Dyllon Williams decommits from Missouri

Demopolis, Alabama safety Dyllon Williams decommitted from Missouri on Thursday night and that's noteworthy because

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 10

UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 10

Mark Stoops offers his final comments before matchup with Vandy.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff Drummond
Keys to the Game

Keys to the Game

Don't fall behindOne of the reasons Vanderbilt is enjoying more success this year is the Commodores are playing with an

 • Justin Rowland

in other news

What UK fans should know about CFB's Week 7

What UK fans should know about CFB's Week 7

Believe it or not the college football regular season is almost halfway over. By the time this weekend's games are over

 • Justin Rowland
Acaden Lewis and Anthony Thompson Headed to Big Blue Madness

Acaden Lewis and Anthony Thompson Headed to Big Blue Madness

Acaden Lewis and Anthony Thompson will headline the list of recruits at Big Blue Madness Friday evening.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Dyllon Williams decommits from Missouri

Dyllon Williams decommits from Missouri

Demopolis, Alabama safety Dyllon Williams decommitted from Missouri on Thursday night and that's noteworthy because

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Advertisement
Published Oct 13, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Vanderbilt Postgame
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media after the Wildcats' 20-13 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

*****


Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement