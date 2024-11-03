Advertisement

in other news

Kentucky Recruits Are Aplenty In MaxPreps Preseason Top-10

Kentucky Recruits Are Aplenty In MaxPreps Preseason Top-10

MaxPreps has released its preseason top-10, and half the teams have players Big Blue Nation already knows.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 31

UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 31

Mark Stoops addresses media before taking Cats to Tennessee.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff Drummond
Matchup Analysis: Kentucky-Tennessee

Matchup Analysis: Kentucky-Tennessee

We know that Kentucky has an uphill climb against Tennessee this weekend on the road. But how exactly do the Cats stack

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Film Review: Kentucky 98 Minnesota State 67

Film Review: Kentucky 98 Minnesota State 67

There was more beautiful offensive action to behold when Kentucky defeated Minnesota State Tuesday night.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
How can Kentucky give itself a chance against Tennessee?

How can Kentucky give itself a chance against Tennessee?

Given the way the season has played out fans can be forgiven if they're looking ahead to Kentucky's game against

 • Justin Rowland

in other news

Kentucky Recruits Are Aplenty In MaxPreps Preseason Top-10

Kentucky Recruits Are Aplenty In MaxPreps Preseason Top-10

MaxPreps has released its preseason top-10, and half the teams have players Big Blue Nation already knows.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 31

UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 31

Mark Stoops addresses media before taking Cats to Tennessee.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff Drummond
Matchup Analysis: Kentucky-Tennessee

Matchup Analysis: Kentucky-Tennessee

We know that Kentucky has an uphill climb against Tennessee this weekend on the road. But how exactly do the Cats stack

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Advertisement
Published Nov 3, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Tennessee Postgame
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media after the Wildcats' 28-18 loss to No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday night in Knoxville.

Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement