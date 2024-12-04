VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops Talks Cats' 2025 Signing Class

MARK STOOPS Q&A:

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Lexington, Kentucky, USA

MARK STOOPS: ...this is obviously the earliest we've had this press conference and signed a class, and everything went very smooth.

So maybe we've been missing out for a lot of years. Things went very smooth and we have 20 signees right now that I'm very excited about. We went to 12 different states. We signed 12 offensive players. Well, it's 11 right now, will be 12, and 9 defensive players.

So we have 20 in the boat right now. We anticipate one more coming in the next couple hours. If it takes longer than that that's fine. I anticipate getting that done, and be a big addition to the group we already have.

Collectively appreciate the work from our assistant coaches. These are relationships that have been formed sometimes within the last year, couple really strong additions in the last couple months. Some been going on for a long time, years as I mentioned.

So been a lot of the work by a lot of people, and very good people, very good players. It excites me to add them to our team.

As you know, the year didn't go the way we wanted it to, and I have been working around the clock to build the team for the future. These 20 hopefully soon to be 21 will be a big part of that as we move forward, and a great foundation.

You know, I think everybody looks at we all know we want a better football team next year. I think there are players on here that will help us. How many? We will see.

That's up to them and the work they do between now and their arrival time. But they're very good players, very athletic guys, some difference makers.

So I would like to congratulate Quis from Danville there being the Hornung Player of the Year. We're excited about adding him along with all the other guys. So it's a good group.

What's going on with the program, there will be a lot of questions right now, and guys, there are so many moving pieces that I really will keep this short. I will just say this: Very optimistic, very excited about the core, building this team from the core of guys we have here and then obviously adding these players and then hitting the portal as well.

But it starts with the great players we have in our program. There will be some names on there that we don't want to lose. I told you I anticipated that. It's part of it. I don't think there is a team in college football that's not going to lose a few guys that they want on their team.

But there is going to be so many players in the portal it's almost -- it's going to be interesting. Going to be -- for the players I hope it all works out. Going to be so many players in this portal just talking to my colleagues, throughout the business.

But that's good and bad. So I would like to keep -- again, my concentration has been the quality, the really good people, really good players in our program. We know we need to build that foundation with them and then branch out from there.

Q. Mark, you mentioned you thought there are guys in spots that can help you next year. How do you gauge that when you're assessing your formal needs? Obviously don't want to put too much pressure on the freshmen right away.

MARK STOOPS: Agree.

Q. But do we need somebody in this position or not; maybe a freshman can help us there.

MARK STOOPS: I think the players see opportunities sometimes, and so that may help you with some difference makers.

Then it's up to them. You know, that is a fine line because sometimes guys come out of nowhere that you maybe thought you knew or wouldn't sign them if you didn't know they were very good player, but they're ready sooner than you thought.

Sometimes vice versa. Sometimes those are the conversations you're having with guys that maybe want to leave. Hey, back in the old days we really developed and you're on track and you're going to be a really good player. Sometimes they just want to go play right now.

You know, that's okay. Guys that are in our development phase but want to go be "the guy" somewhere, that's their decision. In the changing landscape, we're totally okay with that.

Continuity is very important, but in today's world, you got to do the best you can year to year. Let's be honest, we didn't have a very good year so I'm pretty excited about change. We need some positive change, you know.

Q. You talked a lot about especially defensive backs, a lot of it is instincts. Martels Carter, does he have...

MARK STOOPS: He does. He's a guy I believe he can play, and play early. Just I like his instincts, his demeanor. You know, I like his athleticism. He is a guy that I have on my mind that could come in and play.

Q. So how do you fast-track that for somebody? He's playing here Friday.

MARK STOOPS: Yes, he is, yeah.

Q. How quickly can a player like Martels Carter be ready to contribute?

MARK STOOPS: Yeah, it's going to be a fast process. Changed the rule. I'm not allowed to watch him Friday, so you let me know how he does. No, it's going to be fast turnaround for a lot of these guys.

We have somebody -- I cannot talk about him. No, no, take that back. Cam, Cameron Miller is playing tonight for a state championship in New Jersey, which is an odd night to be playing for a championship.

I said, big day for you. You sign basically a new national letter of intent and go play a state championship game. We wish him luck tonight.

Q. Keeping quarterbacks is harder than ever in this day and age. Looked like you're going to have three redshirt freshmen or true freshmen on the roster at that position. How do you balance that for the future? Do you need an older guy?

MARK STOOPS: Yeah, I think we have to go get one, you know what I mean, just to have some stability in there. When you're counting on the two true freshmen coming in, I haven't seen them yet. Not at all. We've watched them throw and believe in them or we wouldn't sign them.

But I think we all know you need to have at least two or three quality quarterbacks to be on your roster.

Q. Four tackles and four defensive linemen. A lot of big players with physical straits. Is it something you're trying to put an emphasis on, casting a wide net so you don't have to go for these rare positions in the transfer portal as much?

MARK STOOPS: Absolutely. Guys that you just want to bring the big guys in. That's something that you've seen us in the past, and everybody that's played us and coaches have commented, we've always had a big, physical team. I didn't always feel that this year, whether it be injuries or just things happen sometimes and you're not at full strength.

We got to have those physical straits and some length.

Q. You talked about Eric Wolford's ability to recruit. What do you think about this offensive line?

MARK STOOPS: Yeah, (Darrin) Strey is a guy that we've loved from the beginning. You know, he's just a great person. Got a great personality. Very athletic. The size we're looking for. He's another guy we're very excited about.

Yeah, we're working hard to get the O-line fixed for next year and for the future.

Q. You guys ended up not bringing a running back in this class. Room got kinda thin due to injuries, some other things. Is that how you approach that position in the portal or just make you re-evaluate? Just talk about that position.

MARK STOOPS: Yeah, I think with Jamarion (Wilcox) having such a good year as a true freshman and JP (Jason Patterson) is a guy that showed a lot of ability that we liked all through pre-season and in the four games he played, so we have a lot of confidence in those two.

I feel like Chip (Trayanum) wants to come back and he should be at full strength. And then we can also go -- there are a lot of running backs in the portal. It's not even open yet by the way. I think we all know. There are a lot of players out there. We'll have options to go get some, too.

Q. You mentioned Quis (Montavin Quisenberry) at the top there. Seemed like that was kind of a slow play. He is always going to face questions about his size. What about him finally convinced you?

MARK STOOPS: It's not finally. We always have watched him. He's a player that's not afraid to come over here in camp and compete. So I just think his versatility, toughness, overall athletic ability. You know, I just want him on our roster.

Q. Vince, regarding tight end Mikkel Skinner, how does he maybe stack up to some of those guys?

MARK STOOPS: He's probably different. Vince is over there, I guess Big Dog come up here and talk next. I'll be glad to step off.

But Mikkel is different, I would say. You know, Vince can talk about him in a minute. He's a different build, different skillset. He's a guy that is a great mismatch. He's the type of player that could line up as wide receiver.

It's important to be able to be multiple that way. You know, where you could have a guy that if you could put a defense in conflict, whether it's 11 or 12 personnel, and he have kind of fits that mold. We'll see where his body goes, but he's a very athletic guy.

Q. At this point are you set on where you think the roster is going be in terms of guys going out?

MARK STOOPS: No. I think there will be a couple -- I think there will be some guys that go in that hurt, you know what I mean, let's be honest. Again, I'm very confident in getting the roster right.

Q. Do you have a sense already of where that stands?

MARK STOOPS: Yes.

Q. Not necessarily announcement.

MARK STOOPS: Yes, I do. I do. And it's fluid. It's fluid. It's going to change. I've met all day, every day, and still have more to go.

You know, but met with a core group of players that have already come through my office and still have some more to go.

Q. Mark, how do you compare the skillset from the two quarterbacks in this class?

MARK STOOPS: Yeah, it'll be interesting. Stone, there is so much film on him. He's thrown for so many yards. He should break the record -- I don't know if he plays Friday or Saturday. Friday? Yeah, probably break the all-time yards in Pennsylvania. I think he already has the touchdowns.

So he's just got so much good film out there. Just a ball player, you know, and so he's just a guy just doesn't take long to put on the film and like the way he plays ball. Obviously throwing for that many yards and touchdowns you see he can distribute the football.

Brennan (Ward) came into camp and we watched in person. No disrespect, I don't mean this in a bad way, but probably didn't play on as good of a team. Was impressive with his skillset in person.

Q. Looks like you're probably headed for seventh wide receiver coach in 13 years. What's the key to getting that position locked down?

MARK STOOPS: Well, I was pretty stern with my contract and with my discussions a year ago, and that didn't hold up so I got to keep on working that.

You know, I thank Daikel (Shorts) for the work he's done here. I thought he was a very good young coach. I was pretty demanding that I needed at least a two-year commitment out of that. Put a pretty large buy-out on it. Some schools weren't afraid to write a check, so I wish him luck. Appreciate what he's done. He's a very talented young coach and I wish him the best.

Does kind of hurt for out continuity that I am looking for. The great thing is I have some young guys in that room and GAs and some guys that are pretty impressive that can easily handle it for now and teach and be on the same page, which is great.

Bush has a strong background in receivers as well coaching them at the highest level, so he can do quarterbacks and receivers and get them on the same page.

We have good coaches in there and I'll find another good one for that spot.

Nobody panic. We're going to have a better football team, all right.