Published Sep 21, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Ohio Postgame
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media after the Wildcats' 41-6 win over Ohio on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field. UK evened its record at 2-2 on the season with the non-conference victory.

