Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Sep 14, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Georgia Postgame
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media after the Wildcats' 13-12 loss to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

*****


Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement