VIDEO: Cats talk season opener

VIDEO: Cats talk season opener

Kentucky players discuss their 103-62 season-opening win.

 • Jeff Drummond
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Wright State Postgame

VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Wright State Postgame

UK boss talks season opener.

 • Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: UK 103, Wright State 62

QUICK TAKES: UK 103, Wright State 62

First impressions from Game 1 of the Mark Pope Era at Kentucky.

 • Jeff Drummond
GAME CHAT: UK-Wright State

GAME CHAT: UK-Wright State

The Mark Pope era begins with the Cats' season opener against Wright State.

 • Justin Rowland
Week 10: CI's SEC Power Rankings

Week 10: CI's SEC Power Rankings

The season has gone south, but the power rankings must go on.Cats Illustrated's 2024 SEC Power Rankings are updated

 • Justin Rowland

Published Nov 7, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope Previews Bucknell Game
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope met with the media on Thursday to preview the Wildcats' matchup with Bucknell on Saturday in the second game of the season.

