in other news
VIDEO: Cats talk season opener
Kentucky players discuss their 103-62 season-opening win.
• Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: UK 103, Wright State 62
First impressions from Game 1 of the Mark Pope Era at Kentucky.
• Jeff Drummond
GAME CHAT: UK-Wright State
The Mark Pope era begins with the Cats' season opener against Wright State.
• Justin Rowland
Week 10: CI's SEC Power Rankings
The season has gone south, but the power rankings must go on.Cats Illustrated's 2024 SEC Power Rankings are updated
• Justin Rowland
• Jeff Drummond
• Jeff Drummond
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope Previews Bucknell Game
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope met with the media on Thursday to preview the Wildcats' matchup with Bucknell on Saturday in the second game of the season.
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- WR
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
