VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Georgia State Postgame

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope spoke to the media after the No. 8 Wildcats' 105-76 win over Georgia State on Friday night at Rupp Arena.
*****
MARK POPE Q&A:
X
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope spoke to the media after the No. 8 Wildcats' 105-76 win over Georgia State on Friday night at Rupp Arena.
*****
MARK POPE Q&A:
X
Kentucky appears to be a home underdog against Louisville heading into this weekend's Governor's Cup, and the Cats are
Kentucky defeated Western Kentucky Tuesday night, but it wasn't flashy. The Cats were very methodical.
Sights and scenes from the Cats' 87-68 win over the Hilltoppers.
UK dominates defensively, on the glass in 87-68 win over Hilltoppers.
Kentucky appears to be a home underdog against Louisville heading into this weekend's Governor's Cup, and the Cats are
Kentucky defeated Western Kentucky Tuesday night, but it wasn't flashy. The Cats were very methodical.
Sights and scenes from the Cats' 87-68 win over the Hilltoppers.