Published Dec 4, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Clemson Postgame
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressed the media after the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, a 70-66 setback to Clemson on Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

