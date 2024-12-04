VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Clemson Postgame

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressed the media after the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, a 70-66 setback to Clemson on Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.
Alijah Arenas, who has a Kentucky offer, is in the process of reclassing to 2025 per his father, Gilbert Arenas.
Name, image, and likeness have changed college football as much as the transfer portal and now above-board dollars and
Jaylan Mitchell was in Rupp Arena Friday night. The five-star sophomore shared his experience with Cats Illustrated.
What will Kentucky's plan at quarterback be for next year?
Four-star UK running back commitment Marquise Davis has a lot to think about before signing day.
