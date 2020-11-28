CatsIllustrated - VIDEO: Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops - Florida Postgame

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-28 16:41:45 -0600') }}
football
Edit
VIDEO: Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops - Florida Postgame
Jeff Drummond •
CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media after Saturday's 34-10 loss at Florida.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}