CatsIllustrated - VIDEO: Jai Lucas talks about joining UK Basketball staff

One way or another, the long and winding road was bound to lead Jai Lucas to the University of Kentucky.

"I was coming to Kentucky until Coach (Tubby) Smith left and took the Minnesota job," Lucas said during a Zoom video teleconference Wednesday after taking a position on the Wildcats' staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

"That kind of left me in scramble mode because I had made my mind up for months," added Lucas, who was a McDonald's All-American point guard in the Class of 2007. At one point, he and close friend Patrick Patterson, another elite prospect who eventually signed with UK, were both projected to be Wildcats. But Lucas surprised many by picking the rival Gators.

"That's kind of how I ended up at Florida because they were the next school that called me at the McDonald's Game, and I ended up with them," Lucas recalled. "They had the momentum with Billy Donovan and winning two national championships, but (UK) has left an impact on me ever since I took a visit and the whole recruiting process. If you're about basketball and everything that comes with it and the whole experience of college basketball, it's hard to say no to Kentucky."

Lucas, who transferred from Florida to Texas and eventually became part of Shaka Smart's staff with the Longhorns, received some good-natured ribbing from Patterson when he took the job on John Calipari's staff.

"He texted me and said, ‘You’re finally doing the right thing. It may be years later, but welcome to the family.’" Lucas said with a laugh.

So Lucas has now come full circle. Or perhaps completed the circle as intended. He will now be working to show up-and-coming players why it's hard to say no to Big Blue.

“My philosophy and really the biggest thing is building relationships with the recruit, his family and the people around him," Lucas said. "That’s the main thing because most of the people you’re able to recruit here at Kentucky are going to be high-level players and could be able to go anywhere in the country. You have to be able to get them to trust you and understand that when they come here that they will be somebody. That the staff will have their back and will be able to push them, but also be there to listen to them and talk to them and let them know that we’re here to help you completely as a whole person, not just as a basketball player.

"I think the biggest thing here that is a little bit different than everywhere else is that most of the kids want to be NBA players. This is the closest experience to being that. I think that is one of the advantages here, especially during the recruiting process. You’re getting ahead of the curve here with what you’re going to experience at the pro level and at the NBA.”

