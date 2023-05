DJ Wagner is one of the reasons Kentucky basketball fans might be excited about the upcoming season.

The top-5 national prospect and UK signee saw his ranking hold strong through the duration of the recruiting cycle, and now we've got exclusive highlights courtesy of Jacey Zembal right here on Rivals.com.

Against Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek (above) Wagner was 5/13 FG with 13 points and an assist. The good and the bad plays are featured.