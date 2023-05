We're getting new video of Kentucky signees from this past high school basketball season, and there's more DJ Wagner action to roll out.

In a 60-35 Camden, N.J., win against Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood, Wagner scored 22 points (8/17 FG) with five rebounds, an assist, two steals, and two turnovers. He shot 4/10 from long range.

Here's all the action to see how he fared in the context of the game.