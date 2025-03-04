Advertisement
Published Mar 4, 2025
VIDEO: Cats Talk Win Over LSU on Senior Night
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky's Collin Chandler, Brandon Garrisn, and Otega Oweh spoke to the media after the Wildcats' 95-64 win over LSU on Senior Night at Rupp Arena.

