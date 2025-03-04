VIDEO: Cats Talk Win Over LSU on Senior Night
Kentucky's Collin Chandler, Brandon Garrisn, and Otega Oweh spoke to the media after the Wildcats' 95-64 win over LSU on Senior Night at Rupp Arena.
Sights and scenes from the Cats' "Senior Night" finale at Rupp Arena.
Oweh, strong bench play powers UK romp.
First impressions from the Cats' blowout of the Bayou Bengals.
Kentucky ended Mark Pope's inaugural Rupp Arena schedule in style, crushing LSU on Senior Night.
