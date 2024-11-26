Advertisement
Published Nov 26, 2024
VIDEO: Cats Talk Win over Hilltoppers
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky's Andrew Carr, Otega Oweh, and Kerr Kriisa spoke to the media after the No. 8 Wildcats' 87-68 win over Western Kentucky on Tuesday night at Rupp Arnea. The Cats moved to 6-0 on the season with the victory over the Hilltoppers.

