Published Jan 18, 2025
VIDEO: Cats Talk Tough Loss in Shootout with Bama
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky's Brandon Garrison, Ansley Almnor, and Otega Oweh spoke to the media after the No. 8 Wildcats' 102-97 loss to No. 4 Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena.

