Advertisement
Published Jan 4, 2025
VIDEO: Cats Talk SEC Opener vs. Gators
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK

The Kentucky Wildcats' Koby Brea, Lamont Butler, and Amari Williams spoke to the media after their 106-100 win in the SEC opener on Saturday at Rupp Arena against No. 6 Florida. 

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement