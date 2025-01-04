VIDEO: Cats Talk SEC Opener vs. Gators

We've got the latest on Kentucky's portal recruiting efforts at the House of Blue.
It's no secret Kentucky is looking for wide receivers. Of all the positions on the roster, receiver is where the
Top-20 junior wing, Anthony Thompson, will be on campus Saturday for the second time since October.
Working the portal is about a lot more than trying to make one or two perfect moves. In a sport with so many
This weekend No. 10 Kentucky hosts No. 6 Florida in the first game of the SEC schedule for both teams. SEC basketball
We've got the latest on Kentucky's portal recruiting efforts at the House of Blue.
It's no secret Kentucky is looking for wide receivers. Of all the positions on the roster, receiver is where the
Top-20 junior wing, Anthony Thompson, will be on campus Saturday for the second time since October.