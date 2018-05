Kentucky has advanced to its third NCAA Super Regional in four years.

The Wildcats will face a familiar foe, the Oregon Ducks, in a best-of-three series that begins Thursday night in Eugene, Ore.

On Monday, UK's Erin Rethlake, Rachael Metzger and Brooklin Hinz met with the media at John Cropp Stadium to discuss the matchup. Hear what they had to say in this Cats Illustrated video feature...