Published Nov 22, 2024
VIDEO: Cats Talk 108-59 win over Jackson State
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky's Ansley Almonor, Collin Chandler, and Otega Oweh talked about the No. 9 Wildcats' 108-59 win over Jackson State on Friday night at Rupp Arena. The trio combined for 37 points and hit five of UK's 17 3-pointers on the night.

