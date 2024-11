Kentucky's Koby Brea and Kerr Kriisa spoke with the media after the Wildcats' 100-72 win over Bucknell on Saturday at Rupp Arena. Both players came off the UK bench to spark the Cats. Brea went 6-of-8 from 3-point range en route to a 20-point effort, while Kriisa dished out 12 assists to go along with six points and four rebounds.