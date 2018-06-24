MIDWAY, Ky. -- Kentucky wrapped up its summer caravan of camps across the Bluegrass State on Sunday by doing an autograph session for hundreds of fans in Woodford County. The Wildcats rode by train from their last camp in Frankfort, through the historic slice of Americana, back to Lexington.

It was the first opportunity for fans to get a close glimpse of UK newcomers Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro, EJ Montgomery, Zan Payne and Reid Travis.