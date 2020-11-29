LEXINGTON, Ky. -- John Calipari had warned Kentucky fans for months that Sunday's game against Richmond may be too big a challenge for his young Wildcats in only their second game of the season.

The Spiders lived up to the advanced billing, using a deep and talented veteran roster to take advantage of a rebuilding Kentucky squad in a 76-64 upset at Rupp Arena to close out the Bluegrass Showcase.

Richmond (2-0), which returned its entire roster from a team that was set to compete as a solid seed in the Covid-aborted 2020 NCAA Tournament, leaned on its experience to pull away from the No. 10 Cats in the second half. The A-10's Spiders went on a 19-5 run midway through the final period to break open a close game.

Asked how Richmond's experience showed up as the game progressed, UK center Olivier Sarr said: "The score speaks for itself. They created that gap. They took care of the ball, moved it around, didn't panic when they were down. They just kept playing and just played with confidence. It showed."

Kentucky (1-1) had wide-sweeping issues on the offensive end of the floor. The Cats shot 36% from the field, went 0-for-10 from the 3-point line, missed 13 free throws, committed 21 turnovers, and recorded only five assists.

"Hard to win games that way," UK head coach John Calipari said flatly.

The Cats led 41-39 before Richmond mounted the decisive run with 14:42 remaining in the game. A three-point play by Nathan Cayo started the run and a 3-pointer by Grant Golden closed it. In between, five different Spiders scored.

"We were just trying to preach that we were only down four at halftime and we felt like we played horrible," Golden said. "We didn’t make any shots, like you said. So, we knew that as long as we kept running our offense shots are going to fall eventually.

"But it was really all on the defensive end for us. We put together two really good halves of defense, and that’s what ended up winning it for us.”

Cayo, a senior power forward, and Blake Francis, a senior guard, led Richmond with 18 points apiece.

Kentucky got 20 points and 10 rebounds from freshman guard BJ Boston. Sarr added 17 points and 11 rebounds, but only three of those points came after halftime.

"I feel like this had to happen to us now. I’d rather for it to happen to us now rather than later," Boston said.

*****

RAPID RECAP:

For those who follow college basketball and the mid-majors closely, this was not quite the shocker that it might have been based solely on the names across the jerseys. Richmond did not need any flukes to beat Kentucky. The Spiders trailed by only four points at halftime despite playing poorly during the first 20 minutes of action. They clearly have the better team as of Nov. 29. That could change by March, but the Cats have to find their identity on the offensive end of the floor and learn how to execute against a tough-minded, veteran opponent.

GAME BALL:

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond -- The 5-foot-9 senior guard had just six points on 3-of-13 shooting but impacted the game as much as anyone who stepped on the floor Sunday. He set the tone for the Spiders' opportunistic defense with five steals. He also posted six assists and four rebounds to record a game-high +15 in the +/- column. Said Richmond coach Chris Mooney: “He was great. There’s some magic in what he does. The steal and kept it in bounds, threw it behind the back. It’s not liked that play is happening anywhere else in the country, just an incredible play made by a great player. You know he didn’t shoot well today, but he took the right shots. He was aggressive and obviously running the show and running our team and played just a tremendous game.”

KEY STAT:

Kentucky turned the ball over 21 times leading to 22 points for Richmond.

QUOTABLE:

"We went from what we looked like against Morehead where everybody gave it up to everybody was trying to score. This is what goes on with young guys. They revert back to what they know, which is I'm going to get mine." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky has to regroup in short order for a matchup with No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday in the Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Jayhawks (1-1) lost to No. 1 Gonzaga and defeated St. Joseph's in their first two games of the season. Tipoff for UK and KU is slated for 9:30 ET on ESPN at the conclusion of the Duke-Michigan State game.