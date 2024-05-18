LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After clinching a share of the SEC championship on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park, the Wildcats had their sights set on winning the league outright in the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt.

There was only one problem: the Commodores played like they needed the game a lot more than Kentucky.

Seeking a resume-building win over the No. 2 team in the nation to boost its reeling NCAA Tournament hopes, Vanderbilt responded with one of its top offensive days of the season, banging out 16 hits in a 12-4 win over the Cats.

By virtue of the Dores' strong showing and a 4-1 win over South Carolina, Tennessee moved into a tie atop the league standings with UK and will share the SEC championship.

The Volunteers will also enter next week's SEC tourney in Hoover, Ala., as the top seed, while the Cats will be the No. 3 seed. West Division winner Arkansas will be the No. 2 seed based on the current rule that will be abolished next season with the entrance of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.

A loss in the regular-season finale will not dampen UK's spirits.

"Now is the absolute best time of year, when you get to play in the postseason," Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said. "It's hard to get to the postseason, let alone put yourself in the position that we've put ourselves, so I'm looking forward to it... Can't wait to embark on a new season with them."

RJ Austin, Matthew Polk, and Calvin Hewett each had three hits to lead Vanderbilt (35-20, 13-17 SEC). The Dores also got home runs from Davis Diaz and Troy LaNeve to highlight their offensive explosion.

It was a competitive game into the sixth inning when Vandy was able to load the bases against UK ace Mason Moore and force him out of the game after throwing his 98th pitch. The Cats' bullpen, which had been so steady in the first two games of the series, allowed four runs to cross the plate in the decisive frame.

Hewett, Jonathan Vastine, and Diaz each delivered RBI hits to give the Dores a comfortable lead they would not relinquish.

Moore (8-2) took the loss, allowing five earned runs in 5.1 innings on the mound. The junior right-hander struck out six and walked two.

Devin Futrell (4-1) earned the win with 2.2 innings of solid relief out of the Vandy bullpen. The lefty held the potent UK lineup to just two runs on five hits, struck out two, and did not walk a batter.

Kentucky (39-12, 22-8 SEC) was led at the plate by Emilien Pitre, Devin Burkes, Nick Lopez, Nolan McCarthy, and Ryan Nicholson with two hits apiece -- including Nicholson's team-leading 17th home run -- but the Cats struggled to come up with the big hits when it mattered most. They finished the game 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

"I thought we had opportunities," Mingione said. "We were playing the game we wanted to play until the sixth, and our inability to finish at-bats, on the pitching and defensive side, and our inability to make plays out in the field really cost us.

"Give (Vandy) credit. They put a lot of balls in play. They had a ton of hits. But our inability to finish really cost us. When we're at our best, we're finishing those innings."