RJ Schreck's two-run homer in the fifth inning proved to be the big hit that Vanderbilt needed and Kentucky found elusive on Friday in the series opener in Nashville.

Thanks in large part to 16 strikeouts, the Commodores worked out of trouble all night long at Hawkins Field as the Wildcats left 13 runners stranded in a 6-4 loss.

Schreck also had a bases-loaded walk for No. 5 Vandy (30-11, 14-5 SEC) to record three RBI on the night. Jack Bulger added two hits and two RBI for the Commodores.

In the midst of seven straight games against ranked opponents, No. 15 Kentucky (30-11, 11-8 SEC) managed only six hits against the Commodores' trio of pitchers. The Cats had numerous scoring opportunities thanks to drawing eight walks and getting hit by pitches four times, but they batted 2-for-19 with runners on base.

Patrick Reilly (3-1) earned the win in relief of Vandy starter Carter Holton. Reilly struck out 10 batters over 4.1 innings ont he mound, allowing only one run.

Nick Maldonado came on to strike out the side in the ninth inning to earn his fifth save.

Darren Williams (3-1) started and took the loss for Kentucky. The grad senior right-hander was not sharp, allowing five runs on five hits, three walks, and a pair of hit batsmen.

Kentucky's bullpen was solid, allowing only one run over the final four innings of play, but could not get the needed run support.

Sophomore catcher Devin Burkes was one of the lone bright spots for UK at the plate, recording a two-run single, a walk, and a stolen base.

After winning their first three SEC series of the season, Kentucky has now lost three straight and will need to win games two and three in Nashville to snap that skid. The Cats have lost eight of their last 11 games overall.

The series resumes Satturday at 3 p.m. ET.



