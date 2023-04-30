Entering the most challenging portion of their schedule, the Bat Cats are up against the proverbial ropes.

Fifth-ranked Vanderbilt scored two runs in the ninth inning Sunday to rally for a 3-2 win over a reeling Kentucky squad and sweep the three-game series at Hawkins Field in Nashville.

The No. 15 Wildcats (30-13, 11-10 SEC) lost for the 10th time in their last 13 games and still have nine games remaining between No. 3 South Carolina, No. 24 Tennessee, and No. 4 Florida to close the regular season. They'll need at least three more wins to feel good about their once rock-solid NCAA Tournament hopes.

Kentucky was in control of Sunday's series finale, thanks to a strong start from senior right-hander Zack Lee, who allowed only one run over five innings on the mound.

Relievers Mason Moore and Ryan Hagenow got it to the ninth inning with the Cats holding a 2-1 lead, but Hagenow (2-1) was greeted with three straight hits, and his successor, Ryder Giles, surrendered a fourth consecutive hit by Alan Espinal to give Vandy a walk-off win.

Much like it had done in Games 1 and 2, Kentucky hurt itself by failing to capitalize on its own scoring opportunities. The Cats stranded 10 runners on the day, including leaving them at second and third in both the seventh and ninth innings.

Vandy left fielder Matthew Polk made a diving catch in the ninth inning to rob the Cats of two runs.

Kentucky batted .151 (8 for 53) in the series with runners on base.

Jack Anderson (1-0) picked up the win after working the ninth inning for the Commodores. Devin Futrell started and pitched well for Vandy, allowing just two runs on six hits and a pair of walks.

Jase Felker went 3-for-4 and Grant Smith went 2-for-4 to highlight UK's day at the plate, but the rest of the lineup contributed only two hits.

The Cats return to action on Friday at Kentucky Proud Park in the first of a three-game series with South Carolina. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.