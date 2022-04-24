Vandy's Bradfield does it all in series-clinching win over Cats

Vanderbilt's Enrique Bradfield did it all for the Commodores on Sunday in a series-clinching win at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Commodores' sophomore centerfielder had two hits, stole a base, hit a home run, and took away a three-run blast by UK's Jacob Plastiak with a leaping catch over the wall in left-center to help preserve a 5-3 win.

No. 19 Vanderbilt (28-11, 9-9 SEC) fought back to the .500 mark in league play by taking two out of three games in Lexington. Kentucky (22-18, 6-12 SEC) lost its fourth consecutive league series and saw its record drop to 4-10 in the month of April.

Bradfield's all-around performance was the highlight for the Commodores, but he got plenty of help. The visitors collected 13 hits on the day, including three apiece by Jack Bulger and Tate Kolwyck.

The solid offensive performance helped starter Bryce Cunningham (2-0) pick up the win by tossing four innings of three-hit baseball, allowing just one run. Thomas Schultz worked the final 2.2 innings, allowing only one hit and one walk, to earn his sixth save of the season.

Seth Logue (1-4) started and took the loss for UK, allowing three runs int he first inning without recording an out. Sean Harney held the Dores in check over the next six innings with only two runs crossing the plate, but the Cats' offense could not take advantage.

Ryan Ridder led Kentucky with three hits. Jacob Plastiak had two hits and a home run for the Cats, but his bid for a second long ball was wiped out by Bradfield's fantastic leaping catch in the sixth inning.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at KPP against Dayton. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 ET.