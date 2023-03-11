Ten days ago, Jerry Stackhouse may have wondered if he was ever going to pick up a victory over SEC rival Kentucky.

Now, he's got two of them.

The latest may have helped the Vanderbilt head coach and his streaking Commodores punch an NCAA Tournament ticket on Friday night, upsetting third-seeded Kentucky 80-73 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

It was the Commodores' 10th win in their last 11 games, giving them a 20-13 record on the season and their fifth Quad-1 victory. The six seed will advance to face second-seeded Texas A&M on Saturday in the semifinals with another opportunity to boost their NCAA resume. The other semifinal features top-seeded Alabama and fourth-seeded Missouri.





"It was an unbelievable game to be a part of," Stackhouse said. "Both teams were battling. A lot of ups and downs in that game. They got off to a quick start, but we continued to battle, weathered the storm, and found a rhythm."

Senior guard Ezra Manjon scored a game-high 25 points to lead Vanderbilt. Senior wing Jordan Wright and junior guard Tyrin Lawrence each added 18 points for the Commodores.

"Vandy deserved to beat us," UK head coach John Calipari said. "They made their free throws, we missed ours. They made unbelievable plays down the stretch in the shot clock, and we didn't... You gotta throw daggers at this time of the year."

Did they ever. Vanderbilt finished the game shooting 49% from the field (26 of 53), 40% from beyond the 3-point arc (10 of 25), and 90% at the free-throw line (18 of 20).

That was too much firepower for Kentucky to overcome on a night when it shot only 42% from the field, 24% from deep (6 of 25), and a woeful 55% (11 of 20) at the so-called charity stripe.

"We did some good stuff, but they're a good team, too, and they made shots," Calipari said. "I know you won't believe this, but that's what this game is about."

The Wildcats (21-11) got 22 points from senior guard Antonio Reeves and a pair of double-doubles from senior forward Jacob Toppin (21 points, 11 rebounds) and senior center Oscar Tshiebwe (19 points, 15 rebounds) but only seven points from freshman guard Cason Wallace in his return from an ankle injury sustained in a 68-66 loss to Vanderbilt on March 1.

Throw in a four-point effort from freshman wing Chris Livingston and no bench scoring, and it all added up to a disappointing loss for Kentucky, despite a 43-26 rebounding advantage.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

On two different occasions late in the first half, Vanderbilt had a five-point trip that helped swing the game in its direction. With Kentucky leading 34-27 and seemingly in good shape, Antonio Reeves was called for an off-ball foul attempting to rebound on a made 3-pointer by the Commodores' Paul Lewis. That turned into a bucket by Jordan Wright made it a two-point game. Moments later, Oscar Tshiebwe was called for his second flagrant foul in as many games after getting tangled with a Vandy defender. The Commodores hit two free throws with 32 seconds left in the half, took the ball out of bounds, and got a 3-pointer by Wright before the buzzer to take a stunning 39-34 lead into halftime on a 12-0 run. That run eventually swelled to 20-4 into the second half and ultimately cost UK the game.

GAME BALL:

Ezra Manjon, Vanderbilt -- The Commodores' talented guard put on a show in this one, scoring a game-high 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-8 at the free-throw line. His speed and bounce seemed to give UK's less-than-healthy backcourt a lot of issues. Manjon fell just two points shy of his career high.

BY THE NUMBERS:

0 - Bench points for Kentucky.

1-4 - Kentucky's record in its last five SEC Tournament games under John Calipari. It marks the worst five-game span in the event in program history.

2-8 - Record of Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse versus Kentucky.

3-for-16 - Three-point shooting of the Cats other than Antonio Reeves.

5-6 - The Wildcats' record against the Commodores in the SEC Tourney. It's the only team in the league with a winning mark against UK in the event.

+12 - Scoring advantage from beyond the arc for Vanderbilt.

135-29 - Kentucky's all-time record in the SEC Tournament.

QUOTABLE:

"We need to get healthy. Having some time off might play in our hands, even though I'm not happy in the outcome of the game. We've got to get everybody healthy to go on this next run." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns home and awaits its NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday evening. Most of the major "bracketologists" have the Cats floating between a 5 and 7 seed.



